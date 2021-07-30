Short Interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Drops By 33.4%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris acquired 30,618 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 100,618 shares in the company, valued at $201,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 13,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,546 shares of company stock worth $157,312. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in MIND Technology by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIND traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,639. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.