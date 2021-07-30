Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Update

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,100. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

