MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $25.00. MacroGenics shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 6,809 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

