B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.23 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $88.91 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.79.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

