B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

