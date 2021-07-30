B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 1,399 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 6,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallia by 4,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 807,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $22,592,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.