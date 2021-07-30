Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th.

SEGRO stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,218 ($15.91). 800,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.62. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 14.24 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company has a market cap of £14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

