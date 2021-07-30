Rightmove’s (RMV) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 562.25 ($7.35).

RMV stock traded up GBX 27.40 ($0.36) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,604,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 644.12. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 548.40 ($7.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 709.80 ($9.27).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

