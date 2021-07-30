Knights Group’s (KGH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Knights Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knights Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Shares of KGH stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 406 ($5.30). The stock had a trading volume of 263,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,569. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 413.82. Knights Group has a 52-week low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a market capitalization of £338.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91.

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

