Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $305.00 at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $291.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.28. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

