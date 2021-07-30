NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Lowered to $19.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $16.02. 6,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

