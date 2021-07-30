Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 179,973 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

NML stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0163 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

