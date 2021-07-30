Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 247,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

