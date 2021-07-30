Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,711,000 after purchasing an additional 932,088 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cameco by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $18.05 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -300.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

