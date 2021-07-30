Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGFY. Craig Hallum began coverage on Agrify in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

