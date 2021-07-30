Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $110.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $111.24.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.