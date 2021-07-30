B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

