Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $130.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

