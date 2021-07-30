Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

