5,139 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SCHH stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

