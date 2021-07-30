Virtu Financial LLC Invests $545,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $13,091,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $8,547,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 53,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $107.59 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.