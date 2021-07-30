Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

ATOS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.