Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 55,338 Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAIRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,080,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

