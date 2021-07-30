Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 40,208 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 209.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in LexinFintech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in LexinFintech by 17.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.