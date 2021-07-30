Virtu Financial LLC Sells 66,740 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $6.05 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

