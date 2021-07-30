Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Shares of NYSE MPX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 9,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $545.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.