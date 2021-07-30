iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post $72.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.32 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $302.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $320.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $328.10 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,506,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 364,754 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 1,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

