Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,937. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. Citigroup cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

