Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Issues Earnings Results

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%.

Shares of KRA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. 1,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,696. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

