Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 53,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,465. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.