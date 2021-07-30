Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $78.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 4,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,700. Perficient has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 40,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

