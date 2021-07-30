Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 162.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,633 shares of company stock valued at $985,320 in the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.