TownSquare Capital LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

