Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Decreased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,044,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $173.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

