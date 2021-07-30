TownSquare Capital LLC Has $280,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $261.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.65.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

