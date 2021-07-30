Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Expands By 240.0%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.30. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

