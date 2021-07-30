Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 246.7% in July

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MFD stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFD. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

