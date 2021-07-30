Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,500.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,606.36.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,525.00 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,405.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

