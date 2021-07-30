Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,799 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 222% compared to the average daily volume of 1,179 call options.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,769,000 after purchasing an additional 184,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after purchasing an additional 181,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYCB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 56,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.