Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down to $32.72

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $28.84. Plantronics shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 5,165 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

