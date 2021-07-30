Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $4.80

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.60. Waterdrop shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 2,612 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.