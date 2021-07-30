China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $27.37

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $26.42. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNH shares. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

