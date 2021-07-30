Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $31.69

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $30.48. Agora shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,643 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agora by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

