Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $31.69

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $30.48. Agora shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 1,643 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.
The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Agora by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
