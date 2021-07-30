Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down to $57.54

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.54, but opened at $54.30. Upwork shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 20,675 shares trading hands.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

