Brokerages Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target at $52.80

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.80.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on Schroders and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Schroders alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.