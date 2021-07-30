East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,447 shares of company stock worth $339,262 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

