Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$96.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.96.

LBLCF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.36. 861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $67.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

