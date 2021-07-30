Ball Co. (BLL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ball has raised its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BLL stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

