F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $192.62 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $223.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on FFIV. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.
Shares of FFIV stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
