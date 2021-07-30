F5 Networks’ (FFIV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $192.62 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $223.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FFIV. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $205.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

