CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives $21.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.48 million, a P/E ratio of -258.57 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.87.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. Equities analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,158. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CarParts.com by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CarParts.com by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 118,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarParts.com by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in CarParts.com by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

